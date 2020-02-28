‘Crime Chief targeting me’— Roger Khan … files complaint with Police Complaints Authority

Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan has filed a complaint against the police Crime Chief, Michael Kingston, claiming harassment.

According to attorney-at-law, Glenn Hanoman, the complaint results from what appeared to be a pattern of actions that would force a conclusion that his client was being targeted.

Khan was arrested in Suriname in 2006 and later handed over to US authorities in Trinidad after being accused of running a drug empire in Guyana.

He was sentenced to a US jail in 2009 and deported last September to Guyana where he was held by police investigating allegations that he played a role in a number of high-profile murders before his incarceration in the US.

However, local police in Guyana released him within 72 hours and told him to report regularly to the Eve Leary headquarters.

He has been doing that until this week when reports surfaced that he was arrested by police.

Hanoman immediately wrote the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, complaining of his client being unlawfully restrained from leaving on Tuesday, February 26 at the Eve Leary headquarters of the police force.

He had gone there, as a weekly routine, to report to the police.

Khan, the lawyer claimed, was wrongfully arrested there for robbery and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.

There, he was told about an allegation of an incident at Altitude Bar, Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, where someone was robbed and his firearm taken away.

Khan was at the bar with his daughter at the time and there was no evidence that he was involved in the incident.

“However, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston, the Acting Crime Chief ordered police at Brickdam Police Station to continue to hold Shaheed Khan in spite of the advice from his own investigators that there existed no legal authority to continue to hold the man,” the lawyer said in his letter to the Commissioner.

Hanoman disclosed that the robbery victim gave a statement that Khan was not involved in the incident and described three others.

In fact, there was video evidence to suggest that Khan was nowhere near.

Khan was released after 20:30 that evening. He was not given the opportunity to have lunch or dinner.

According to Hanoman yesterday, he is preparing a suit that will name Kingston, the Commissioner of Police and the Police Complaints Authority for malicious arrest and wrongful detention, among other things.

He said that his client has been reporting as required to the police headquarters every week.

There were a few occasions when he was told to skip a Monday.

However, there was one time, on December 23, that Khan was specifically told by the police headquarters to come back three weeks later…on January 13.

That day just happened to be Khan’s birthday.

“Of course, it raised eyebrows. The fact is my client would report to the police headquarters and made to sit for hours on a bench before he is sent away and told to come back,” Hanoman explained.

With regards to the complaint, Hanoman said that he and Khan went to the Police Complaints Authority on Wednesday to file a report against the Crime Chief.

An investigation was launched by head of the Authority, Justice (Ret’d) William Ramlal.

Hanoman made it clear that he and his client have information that a senior police officer has been “compromised” on the orders of a major city businessman.