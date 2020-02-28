Crane crashes into Municipal Abattoir

Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

A crane owned by John Fernandes Ltd yesterday fell onto the Municipal Abattior located at Water Street, Georgetown.

Some of the structural damage to the abattoir after the incident

The mayor and others at the scene of the accident

As a result, the kitchen area and sections of the roof of the building have been severely damaged. The incident occurred around 14:30hrs.
Hence, the building has been closed until further notice. No one has been injured.
Kaieteur News understands that prior to the accident numerous letters of complaint were send to the company involved for them to remove the crane from the location since it was leaning over the building. However, no action was taken.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene of the accident, City Mayor Ubraj Narine and the city engineer were inspecting the damage.
Mr. Narine stated that he will be meeting with John Fernandes to discuss ways to resolve the issue.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the City Council, Debra Lewis, stated that due to the incident, workers have been relocated to another area. Food inspectors were at the abattoir inspecting the already slaughtered animals to see if they were still good for human consumption. (Anastacya Peters)

 

