CEO of ERC resigns

Feb 28, 2020 News 0

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), Yvonne Langevine, has resigned from her post as the head of that

Chair of the ERC, Reverend John Smith

constitutional agency.
The Commission confirmed Langevine’s resignation, but refused to disclose further details.
However, they were keen to note that she has handed in her resignation three months prior to her departure and it became effective on Tuesday.
Chair of the ERC, Reverend John Smith, said that body would be meeting today, at which point an extensive discussion will be conducted regarding Langevine’s departure.
He added that the general population will more than likely be provided with an update subsequent to that meeting.

