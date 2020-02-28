CEO of ERC resigns

Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), Yvonne Langevine, has resigned from her post as the head of that
constitutional agency.
The Commission confirmed Langevine’s resignation, but refused to disclose further details.
However, they were keen to note that she has handed in her resignation three months prior to her departure and it became effective on Tuesday.
Chair of the ERC, Reverend John Smith, said that body would be meeting today, at which point an extensive discussion will be conducted regarding Langevine’s departure.
He added that the general population will more than likely be provided with an update subsequent to that meeting.
