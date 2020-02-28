43 joint services ranks will vote on Monday …due to failure of aircraft to land

Several members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) are set to vote on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Thirty-five police officers and eight soldiers will be flown to their respective polling places so they can vote.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) public relations officer, Yolanda Ward, informed the press that the pilot who flew these ranks to Eteringbang informed GECOM that the plane could not land there. He decided to return to Georgetown.

It was A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) who, in a statement, worried that Eteringbang joint services ranks may have been disenfranchised.

Ward had not promptly notified the press of the irregularity, but confirmed it on Wednesday evening when asked.