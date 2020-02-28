2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ go down to Mexico; focus now turn to round-of-16

Guyana’s ‘Lady Jaguars’ went down to group winners Mexico by a 0-3 margin last night at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez Stadium in the Dominican Republic, the final match of the group. The two nations along with Puerto Rico which needled Nicaragua in the penultimate match have all booked their places in the round-of-16 which will commence tomorrow.

The Under-20 Lady Jags in Nicaragua.

Guyana into the match behind Mexico on goal difference having defeated Puerto Rico and Nicaragua, the Guyanese ladies, on debut at this level, found the going tough against the experienced Mexicans and played a very defensive game, sitting in their half of the field and allowing the opposition to come forward.
The ploy worked for all but 78 minutes after which the Mexicans tucked in three goals to win the match and the group. A double from Joseline Montoya in the 78th minute and 86th from the penalty spot and complimented by second half substitute’s Mariel Román 90+3 minute strike saw the Mexicans to victory as they dominated the match, enjoying 74% of possession.
Head Coach Ivan Joseph and his Technical staff will now turn attention to the round-of-16 and would be hoping for another positive.
Guyana’s starting X1: 20 Raven Edwards-Doedall, 11 Jenea Knight, 4 Brianne Desa (C), 3 Jessica Myers, 2 Anaya Johnson, 14 Hailey David, 7 Nailah Rowe, 5 Jade Vuyfhuis, 12 Tori DeNobrega, 15 Samantha Banfield, 16 Shamya Daniels.
Subs: 1 Anessa O Brien, 10 Kiana Khedoo, 18 Sydney Puddicombe, 8 Serena McDonald, 6 Tiandi Smith, 19 Horicia Adams, 13 Shanice Alfred, 9 Aubrey Narine.
Group D Final Points Standings
Country G W D L Gf Ga +/- Pts
Mexico 3 3 0 0 9 1 8 9
Guyana 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6
Puerto Rico 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3
Nicaragua 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

