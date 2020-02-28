Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

11 witnesses to testify in Christmas Day stabbing

Feb 28, 2020 News 0

Eleven witnesses will be called on to testify when the preliminary inquiry (PI) begins into the murder of Latoya Haywood, who was fatally stabbed on Christmas Day, last year.

Remanded: Sheleza Ellis

Twenty-three year-old Sheleza Ellis of Charlotte Street, Georgetown, who is charged for the capital offence murder yesterday made another court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The woman succumbed to her injuries on January 23, 2020, weeks after the stabbing that occurred on Christmas Day.
When the charge was read to Ellis, she was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on January 23, 2020, at Georgetown, she murdered Haywood, called ‘Toya’.
Ellis is being represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon. However, the attorney was not present in court yesterday during the proceedings.

Dead: Latoya Haywood

Dhurjon had requested from the court to have the police return the vehicle that was impounded at the Brickdam Police Station, as part as their evidence in connection with the murder, to be returned to the owner, Alfie Garraway.
The court was informed by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers that the vehicle has since been returned to the owner and that he will be calling 11 witnesses to testify. The matter was adjourned to March 6, 2020.
Kaieteur News had reported that Haywood of 57 Leopold and Cross Streets, Georgetown, succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) one month after being stabbed.
The victim, a 29-year-old mother of two, was nursing injuries after receiving a stab wound in the region of the heart, last Christmas Day.
Reports indicated that the incident took place around 07:30hrs on the day in question. The victim, who was in company of her family members, had attended a Christmas Eve party in Leopold Street.

More in this category

Sports

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Feb 28, 2020

Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ go down to Mexico; focus now turn to round-of-16 Guyana’s ‘Lady Jaguars’ went down to group winners Mexico by a 0-3 margin last night at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez...
Read More
2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship Guyana’s performance hailed as best ever

2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship...

Feb 28, 2020

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart Scorpions to give Jaguars edge

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart...

Feb 28, 2020

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess Taffin Khan and Sheriffa Ali emerge as male and female champions

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess...

Feb 28, 2020

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports distribute exercise books to U15 players

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports...

Feb 28, 2020

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic qualifiers

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic...

Feb 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019