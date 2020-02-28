11 witnesses to testify in Christmas Day stabbing

Eleven witnesses will be called on to testify when the preliminary inquiry (PI) begins into the murder of Latoya Haywood, who was fatally stabbed on Christmas Day, last year.

Twenty-three year-old Sheleza Ellis of Charlotte Street, Georgetown, who is charged for the capital offence murder yesterday made another court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on January 23, 2020, weeks after the stabbing that occurred on Christmas Day.

When the charge was read to Ellis, she was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on January 23, 2020, at Georgetown, she murdered Haywood, called ‘Toya’.

Ellis is being represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon. However, the attorney was not present in court yesterday during the proceedings.

Dhurjon had requested from the court to have the police return the vehicle that was impounded at the Brickdam Police Station, as part as their evidence in connection with the murder, to be returned to the owner, Alfie Garraway.

The court was informed by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers that the vehicle has since been returned to the owner and that he will be calling 11 witnesses to testify. The matter was adjourned to March 6, 2020.

Kaieteur News had reported that Haywood of 57 Leopold and Cross Streets, Georgetown, succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) one month after being stabbed.

The victim, a 29-year-old mother of two, was nursing injuries after receiving a stab wound in the region of the heart, last Christmas Day.

Reports indicated that the incident took place around 07:30hrs on the day in question. The victim, who was in company of her family members, had attended a Christmas Eve party in Leopold Street.