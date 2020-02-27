W.D.C.A President’s T20 Independence B, A, CI, McGill, Belle Vue, Canal SC triumph

Independence B, Independence A, Cornelia Ida, Mc Gill SC, Belle Vue and Canal Number Two SC registered victories when the latest round of matches in the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) President’s T20 cup concluded on Sunday last.

At Joe Vieira Park, Sawpit CC took first strike and managed 103 all out in 12.3 overs. Imran Khan scored 35 and Kevin Ragnauth 21; Terry Narine and Harrichand Persaud took two wickets each. Independence SC B responded with B 108-6 in 12.2; Quazim Yussuf made 39 and Aaron Sewpersaud 27; Andy Joe and Khan had two wickets each.

Independence A batted first and scored 151 all out in 19 overs against New Windsor; Safraz Esau made 40 and Vivian Beckles 32; Deo Deonarine took 3-32, Raj Rajroop 2-10. New Windsor were sent packing for 62 in 15 in reply. Ramesh Thakur made 30; Anand Bharat bagged 6-4 and Ricky Sergeant took 2-4.

At Meten-Meer-Zorg, Zeeburg made 132 all out in 19 overs, batting first. Yutesh Dhanpaul scored 39 and Malcom Hubbard 26; Vickesh Dhaniram grabbed 6-22 and Richie Looknauth 2-12. Cornelia Ida made 135-1 in 15.1 overs, in reply. Arshad Azim led with 56 not out while Looknauth scored an unbeaten 50.

Mc Gill opted to bat and managed 119-6 versus Meten-Meer-Zorg. Azar Deen made 25, Kheshram Seyhodan 15, Troy Persaud 14 (3×4), Travis Persaud 12 (2×4); Sheldon Alexander snared 3-14 and Mahendra Nandkishore 3-15. Host Meten-Meer-Zorg responded with 81-8. Jermaine Maxwell scored 22 and Reaz Khan 20; Abdul Razack 3-25 and Daniel Basdeo 2-12.

At Belle Vue, Wales took first turn in the middle and managed 141-7. James Champayne scored 32 and Ryan Shan 31; Randy Ramrup claimed 3-14, Krishan Singh 2-23. Belle Vue replied with 146-4 in 16.3. Colin Boucher made 35, Anjula Bowman 27; Young Dayal took 2-31. Dynasty defeated Windsor Forest B.

At Canal Number Two, Windsor Forest A made 155-7. Deoram Chanderbir struck 80 and Avinesh Ganesh 27; Narendra Persaud captured 4-26, Seecharran Persaud 2-21. Canal No. Two Sports Club responded 159-2. Chabiraj Ramcharan made 81 while Taijnath Jadunath scored 28. Deendyal Guyad

een had 2-14.

W.D.C.A – Beacon Cafe 50 overs

At Belle Vue on Monday, All Youths B were bowled out for 61in 24.5 overs, taking first strike. Harrinarine Bissondyal grabbed 4-3 and Muhammed Wazidali 3-7. Cornelia Ida responded with 63-3 in 8.2 overs. Richie Looknauth got 26 and Richard Sukhdeo 18.

At Joe Vieira Park, All Youths A batted first and scored 155 all out in 30.1 overs. Ganesh Persaud made 40 and Ameir Imran 30; Ricky Sergeant 3-18 and Clevern Williamson 3-26. Independence A replied with 154 all out in 21.4 overs. Safraz Esau scored 49 and Ricky Sergeant 30; Ganesh Persaud snared 4-19.