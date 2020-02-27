Three still hospitalised after vehicle collision with utility pole

Three men are still hospitalised after the car they were in slammed into a utility pole at Number 52 Village last Sunday morning.

Nursing injuries and hospitalised are Jimmy King, 19, of Lot 90 Number 50 Village, Shalindar Deonauth, 22, of Lot 17 Number 50 Village and the driver of the car Calvin Johnson, 19, of Lot 90 Number 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the car with license plate number PTT 4102, and owned by Indrawattie Deonauth of Number 50 Village, was heading north along the western side of the Number 52 public road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle subsequently collided with a utility pole located on the northern parapet.

As a result of the collision, the three occupants received various injuries.

Johnson and Deonauth were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and were admitted, while King was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital and later referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. He suffered a fractured foot.

A breathalyzer test was carried out on Johnson and read 0.95, over the legal limit.