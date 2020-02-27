Latest update February 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

STSC 7-a-side football set for tomorrow

Feb 27, 2020 Sports 0

South Turkeyen Sports Committee will be hosting a 7-a-side football, Tapeball and softball competitions for school teams tomorrow at the Carifesta Sports Complex, starting at 10:00hrs.
Among the teams taking part are; Chase Academy, Queen’s College, Marian Academy, Kingston, ST. John’s, The Bishop’s and Lodge.
Meanwhile, I A overcame 1 B in their semifinal encounter of the Queen’s College Sports Committee Inter Class cricket competition played recently.
Batting first, I B scored 47 from their allocation of four overs With Shaquan Fullerton scoring 18. IA replied with 50 in four overs. Sachin Jones scored 26 not out.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project concludes with Festival

Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project concludes with Festival

Feb 27, 2020

Country Coordinator Brian Joseph hails project a success; seeking to expand By Franklin Wilson The ten Primary Schools which formed part of the Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project were yesterday part of...
Read More
W.D.C.A President’s T20 Independence B, A, CI, McGill, Belle Vue, Canal SC triumph

W.D.C.A President’s T20 Independence B, A, CI,...

Feb 27, 2020

STSC 7-a-side football set for tomorrow

STSC 7-a-side football set for tomorrow

Feb 27, 2020

Pride and Volcanoes clash features in season reboot

Pride and Volcanoes clash features in season...

Feb 27, 2020

Mae’s Secondary record mixed fortunes in FBF NSC Al Sport Windball cricket

Mae’s Secondary record mixed fortunes in...

Feb 27, 2020

GT bested by Suriname in over-40 football

GT bested by Suriname in over-40 football

Feb 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019