STSC 7-a-side football set for tomorrow

Latest update February 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
South Turkeyen Sports Committee will be hosting a 7-a-side football, Tapeball and softball competitions for school teams tomorrow at the Carifesta Sports Complex, starting at 10:00hrs.
Among the teams taking part are; Chase Academy, Queen’s College, Marian Academy, Kingston, ST. John’s, The Bishop’s and Lodge.
Meanwhile, I A overcame 1 B in their semifinal encounter of the Queen’s College Sports Committee Inter Class cricket competition played recently.
Batting first, I B scored 47 from their allocation of four overs With Shaquan Fullerton scoring 18. IA replied with 50 in four overs. Sachin Jones scored 26 not out.
