Sri Lankans fined for illegal entry – Businessman pays fine

Latest update February 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Four Sri Lankan nationals were yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The defendants, Anthony Jeyaraj, Tambirasd Nirajan, Siriran Jan Senthusaan and Sebamlall Dias, were represented by attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-fat.
The men pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between January 18, 2020 and February 22, 2020 at Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer.
According to information, on February 27, 2020, the defendants were in a mini bus that was en route to Lethem, when they were stopped by ranks at the Mabaruma Police Outpost.
A search was then conducted and it was discovered that the defendants did not have any entry stamp in their passports. They were arrested and later escorted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, where they were interviewed, and they told the police that they entered Guyana by boat and that they came from Suriname.
A doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital, who worked in Guyana for the past 4 years, was used as the interpreter to translate from English to Tamil. With the aid of the interpreter, the court was able to communicate with the defendants.
Attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-fat told the court that the businessman who hired him to represent the defendants was willing to pay their fines and to pay for their tickets to return to Sri Lanka. The businessman was present in court during the hearing of the matter.
After listening to the facts of the charge and the attorney, Chief Magistrate McLennan fined the defendants $40,000 each or in default eight weeks’ imprisonment.
The no-confidence vote (NCV) of December 2018 has taught me something about the collective psyche of this nation that I...
In the 2015 elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) established a polling station in an interior village so...
By Sir Ronald Sanders Global attention to Guyana has focussed on the current campaigning for general elections due on March...
