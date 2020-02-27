Schoolgirl remains hospitalised two weeks after Supply accident

– being kept in medically induced coma

Two weeks after she was struck down by a car while on her way home from school, 12-year-old Akazea Austin remains hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She is being kept in a medically induced coma.

The accident occurred on February 13 on the Supply Public Road.

Kaieteur News understands that on that day in question, Austin, who is a student of the Diamond Secondary School, exited a minibus and was about to cross the road when she was struck by a speeding car with registration plate HC7963, which was reportedly heading to Linden.

According to sources, after the accident the child lost consciousness and was subsequently to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was transported to the main city hospital for further medical examination.

A recent CT scan that was performed on the child showed that her brain is swollen and a nerve between the skull and brain was severely damaged. Also blood clots have formed in her lungs and brain.

In an interview, the victim’s mother, Loraina Waddle stated that there are times when the doctors have tried to remove the breathing apparatus from her child, but due to her struggling without it, doing so was discontinued.

Ms. Waddle further stated that it is to her believed that even if her daughter regains consciousness, she is unlikely to make a full recovery due to the injuries she sustained to her head.

When contacted a police officer told Kaieteur News that after the incident the suspect was arrested and subsequently released, however the investigation into the matter is ongoing.