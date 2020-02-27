Prison Officer threatens to burn victim, remanded

George Selman, a member of the Guyana Prison Service, yesterday threatened to burn the alleged victim in his case if granted bail, while he was downstairs at the prisoners lock-up at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The defendant yesterday made his second court appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty for allegedly breaching a protection order and using threatening language.

After it was reported to the Magistrate what the defendant had said while he was downstairs, the Magistrate further remanded the defendant to prison until March 11, 2020.

Selman, 43, of 42 Hinck Street, Charlestown, had denied both charges after they were read to him. The first charge alleges that on February 2, 2020 at Hinck Street, Charlestown, he used threatening language towards Donella Andrews.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he contravened a protection order made on July 16, 2018, in relation to Donella Andrews by coming within 50 feet of her and holding her hand.

Selman is now being represented by attorney-at-law Patrice Henry.

Objections were made by Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan for bail to be granted to the defendant based on the prevalence of the offence, and that the defendant showed no regard for a protection order that was granted by the court in his presence.

On October 15, 2017, Selman was charged for assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the presence of her mother on the 44 mini bus park, that matter was dismissed. During that same month, Selman appeared in court and was charged for assaulting police constable Rodriguez, who was acting in accordance with his duties on August 7, 2017 at Camp Street Prison, Georgetown.