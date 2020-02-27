Latest update February 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

OAS Chief of Mission arrives to observe Elections

OAS Chief of Mission, former Prime Minister of Jamaica Orette Bruce Golding, arrived yesterday in Guyana to observe the March 2 General and

Chief of Mission, Orette Bruce Golding (at left) makes a point to GECOM chair Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, other senior Officers and Commissioners. Also in photo are OAS observers. (OAS photo)

Regional Elections. His first activity was the signature of the Agreement on Electoral Access with the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield.
The Mission, which is composed of 17 international experts of 13 nationalities, began its field work in the country on February 21. The team will deploy to four regions: regions 2, 4, 6 and 10.
The Chief of Mission and experts will meet with electoral and government authorities, political leaders, candidates and representatives of civil society, among others, to discuss the different aspects of the electoral process.
The Mission will analyze issues related to the voters list, electoral organization and technology, the political participation of women, political party financing and electoral justice.
This will be the sixth Mission that the OAS has deployed to the General and Regional Elections in Guyana, having observed the electoral processes of 1997, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2015.

