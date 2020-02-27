Mae’s Secondary record mixed fortunes in FBF NSC Al Sport Windball cricket

Mae’s Secondary recorded mixed fortunes in the Girls and Boys segments following latest results in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF) National Sports Commission (NSC) AL Sport & Tour Promotions sponsored “Hit It For 50” Schools Windball Cricket competition organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe and played at the National Gymnasium.

In the Girls department –

Mae’s Secondary rattled up 123-0 with Christine Ramdial hitting 82 (6s-9) and Tillaya Madramootoo 30, but lost to East Ruimveldt Secondary who responded with 126-0 with Yosonda Hoppie making 36.

University of Guyana scored 138 to beat L’Aventure Secondary who were held at 87-1 with Sarah Huges 24.

Camille’s Academy batted to reach 112-2 with Stacy Flores 82(6s-14). Charlestown Government Secondary overhauled the target reaching 113-0 with Althea Barnwell 56 and Donna Lowe 43.

University of Guyana 148-1 with Akaze Thompson 97 (6s-10) defeated Charlestown Government Secondary who made 57-3 with Shania Maglorie 30.

In the Boys department –

The Business School scored 106-3 with Jeffrey Blair 64. Mae’s Secondary responded with 107-0 for victory with Vikash Seeram 56 and Rickesh Singh 45.

East Ruimveldt secondary made 78-1, Ranaldo Baldeo 30; Charlestown Government Secondary 80-0 in reply with Myhien Khan 48 in the win.

More matches were set for yesterday.