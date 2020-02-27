Latest update February 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mae’s Secondary record mixed fortunes in FBF NSC Al Sport Windball cricket

Feb 27, 2020 Sports 0

Mae’s Secondary recorded mixed fortunes in the Girls and Boys segments following latest results in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF) National Sports Commission (NSC) AL Sport & Tour Promotions sponsored “Hit It For 50” Schools Windball Cricket competition organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe and played at the National Gymnasium.
In the Girls department –
Mae’s Secondary rattled up 123-0 with Christine Ramdial hitting 82 (6s-9) and Tillaya Madramootoo 30, but lost to East Ruimveldt Secondary who responded with 126-0 with Yosonda Hoppie making 36.
University of Guyana scored 138 to beat L’Aventure Secondary who were held at 87-1 with Sarah Huges 24.
Camille’s Academy batted to reach 112-2 with Stacy Flores 82(6s-14). Charlestown Government Secondary overhauled the target reaching 113-0 with Althea Barnwell 56 and Donna Lowe 43.
University of Guyana 148-1 with Akaze Thompson 97 (6s-10) defeated Charlestown Government Secondary who made 57-3 with Shania Maglorie 30.
In the Boys department –
The Business School scored 106-3 with Jeffrey Blair 64. Mae’s Secondary responded with 107-0 for victory with Vikash Seeram 56 and Rickesh Singh 45.
East Ruimveldt secondary made 78-1, Ranaldo Baldeo 30; Charlestown Government Secondary 80-0 in reply with Myhien Khan 48 in the win.
More matches were set for yesterday.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project concludes with Festival

Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project concludes with Festival

Feb 27, 2020

Country Coordinator Brian Joseph hails project a success; seeking to expand By Franklin Wilson The ten Primary Schools which formed part of the Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project were yesterday part of...
Read More
W.D.C.A President’s T20 Independence B, A, CI, McGill, Belle Vue, Canal SC triumph

W.D.C.A President’s T20 Independence B, A, CI,...

Feb 27, 2020

STSC 7-a-side football set for tomorrow

STSC 7-a-side football set for tomorrow

Feb 27, 2020

Pride and Volcanoes clash features in season reboot

Pride and Volcanoes clash features in season...

Feb 27, 2020

Mae’s Secondary record mixed fortunes in FBF NSC Al Sport Windball cricket

Mae’s Secondary record mixed fortunes in...

Feb 27, 2020

GT bested by Suriname in over-40 football

GT bested by Suriname in over-40 football

Feb 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019