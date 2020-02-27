Lawyer begs Magistrate to allow alleged ‘stop and frisk’ robber to vote

“Your Worship, my client is in jail for a very long time and I believe that he should be released, because if he is kept in prison his constitutional right to vote will be denied.”

This was the statement made by attorney-at-law, Paul Fung-a fat, in defence of his client, Alvin David, who is charged for simple larceny.

David yesterday made another court appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The court was informed that during last month the defendant was caught by ranks that were on patrol in the vicinity of Regent Street, Georgetown, moments after he reportedly robbed a man of his cellular phone valued $30,000 and $1,360 cash.

According to the police prosecutor, after the defendant was arrested he admitted that on the day in question he stopped two persons and asked them for money. However, neither of them had any money to give him.

David subsequently met with the virtual complainant some distance ahead, but instead of asking for money, he proceeded to search the man and relieve him of the cell phone and cash.

After the lawyer renewed his bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail, the prosecutor maintained his grounds of objection based on the fact that the defendant is known to the police and has similar matters pending.

Fung-a-Fat then stated that it is new to him that prisoners are not allowed to vote. The Magistrate then further remanded David and the matter was adjourned to March 11.