Guyana got nuff stupid people

This world got some people who does only think about de good when dem deh in trouble. A man who going in somebody house to steal never think about getting ketch. He never think about de consequences.

But as soon as he get ketch he does remember that he got li’l children and how he is de only breadwinner. Then he mother does remember how he was a good bai going to Sunday school.

Dem boys pass by de court yesterday and dem see a man who everybody know as de stop and frisk bandit. He does come up to you and ask you fuh a raise. When you tell him you don’t have he does back you up and search you. He does tek wha he find.

He end up in court fuh this same habit and de magistrate tell him she gun send him to jail. Up comes he lawyer and he tell de magistrate that if she send he client to jail he can’t vote on Monday.

Dem boys want to know if de courts got to tek a break and let people get away wid whatever dem doing so dem can vote on Monday.

In this case de magistrate just watch de lawyer and send de stop and frisk bandit to jail.

Dem even got more stupidness. One of de commissioners pun de elections commission write a statement talking how GECOM ain’t consider voting arrangements fuh sick people and prisoners.

All over de world prisoners don’t vote. From de time dem get lock up dem don’t have no rights like ordinary people. If that was de case dem would have had polling booths in de jail. So, because dem don’t have any, this commissioner blaming GECOM.

And Guyanese is some strange people. Everybody thinking bout coronavirus, Guyana thinking bout elections. Dem boys don’t blame dem. People must only worry bout something when it confront dem. Is like a man start to worry about death.

Talk half and avoid dem stupid people.