Drones grounded for Election Day – Aviation Authority

Authorities have announced a three-day ban on drones for next week’s elections.

According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), in a notice published in Kaieteur News yesterday, the restrictions will last for three days.

The restrictions will begin from midnight on the 1st day of March 2020 (Sunday) through midnight on the 3rd day of March 2020 (Tuesday).

The directive was to the owners and operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In Guyana, a number of media houses have been employing the use of drones for their work.

According to the GCAA, the purpose of the directive is to enhance national security.

“For the purpose of this directive, the following definition shall apply: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): An aircraft, capable of being flown without a pilot being on board that aircraft, either autonomously, or controlled remotely by a pilot located outside the aircraft.”

Specifically, the authority said, no person shall operate an unmanned aerial vehicle in Guyana airspace during the period specified other than a member of the Disciplined Services, acting in an official capacity and being a member assigned to be on duty during the period of operation.

The authority also said that a person who contravenes the directive commits an offence against the Civil Aviation Act 2018 and upon summary conviction shall be subject to the penalties specified in Section 88 of the Act.

Under the regulations, owners and operators of UAVs (drones) have to be granted permission by GCAA before sending them up in the air.

