Another Windsor Estates…this time for Ogle

After setting the standards with his Florida-styled gated community, Windsor Estates, on the East Bank of Demerara, developer Danny Sawh, is set to construct another one on the East Coast.

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), which handles investments on behalf of the state, has reportedly secured 30 acres around the Ogle area, where a bypass road linking the East Bank to the East Coast is supposed to land.

The lands were once under sugarcane cultivation.

Over 800 acres between Ogle and Lusignan has been opened for upscale development, NICIL has announced.

Already, a Trinidad-based Syrian developer, John Aboud has signalled his intention to build an AC Marriott Hotel, while another group has secured 21 acres and planning to construct two hotels – including Hilton-branded one.

Sawh’s East Bank project was seen as ambitious initially, but today is home to lawyers, businessmen, and retirees.

Sawh, according to NICIL, said that Windsor Estate East Coast Demerara project will cost US$83M and take a period of five years to develop. It will include high-end business offices, restaurants and condominiums, among other things.

Sawh said that he is pleased with the economy as it relates to real estate and the current business climate. He revealed that he got started in business in 1990, and while the Windsor project was established in 2013, there has been a crazy rush for homes.

Sawh insists that he is a trendsetter whose company motto is ‘Experience a New Way of Living’. Currently, there is a waiting list for Windsor homes.

Sawh, who is based in New York, disclosed that the percentage of persons who are seeking homes in Guyana has passed some 1200 percent.

The challenges on the first project were many. Officials sought bribes, and when he refused, he was delayed in several of his requests.

He, however, commended NICIL and its team for what he said has been their very high professional standards, adding that being someone who is firm on doing business above board, he was pleasantly surprised to see the level of professionalism that was extended to him.

“NICIL deserves congratulation as they sought to ensure that as a Guyanese I benefitted from all and any opportunities that were available. I am truly impressed with the people at NICIL and would like to state my appreciation on record,” he said.

He added, “I am a fighter, I grew up seeing my mother not giving up even to when things seem very difficult and it was that kind of spirit that kept me going as I refused to give up”.

Explaining his company Navigant’s objective, he noted that this is to introduce a new quality of living in Guyana.

The Windsor Estates East Coast Development will present a futuristic premium residential community, providing a superior living environment parallel to the elegance of any other residential gated community in North America.

Shaw stressed that Navigant’s principals have noted that the Windsor Estates East Coast Development will target affluent nationals, foreign nationals as well as business executives that will be relocating to Guyana or professionals that would take up residence in Guyana for an extended period. This market segment includes high-income professionals seeking a technologically advanced environment for living and recreation.

The Windsor community will offer a recreational and commercial park that will be built to support the development and the commercial zone will include banks, medical facilities, a modern shopping area and exquisite restaurant offerings.

He expressed the firm view that the overall business outlook is very strong, as Navigant maintains a proven track record in its Windsor Estates East Bank Development, and many returning Guyanese as well as offshore workers have been requesting similar type residential facilities.

The Guyanese businessman said that some 500-odd persons would be involved in the construction stage at any given moment, adding that their employment would last for a minimum of five years, as it is the period for the construction.

He said that construction is expected to begin in a few weeks, declaring that Guyana is open to business by locals as well.

“I am a Guyanese and just like the foreigners I sought to invest in my homeland, I have no regret as I firmly believe that in the very near future, Guyana can be seen as little Dubai with the enormous developments and advancements that would be taking place,” Sawh opined.

A sod turning will be held today at Ogle and will see Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, delivering the feature address.