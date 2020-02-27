Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project concludes with Festival

Country Coordinator Brian Joseph hails project a success; seeking to expand

By Franklin Wilson

The ten Primary Schools which formed part of the Concacaf Next Play Pilot Project were yesterday part of a grand festival at the GFF National Training Facility which brought the curtains down on the project here following the training of coaches last year.

Designed to foster the social values of respect, inclusion, teamwork and integrity, the programme saw the Teachers who were trained, working with the 10-selected students ever since and yesterday was the culmination of this phase of the project.

National Coordinator, Guyana Football Federation’s Brian Joseph speaking with the media yesterday, said that the programme kicked off last September and saw the Coaches/Teachers working with the students once weekly where they linked the football sessions with some of the social challenges being faced in their respective communities.

“So today is just a culmination, just a festival where we brought all the schools back together to play and have some fun and then we will use the opportunity to also remind them of some of the discussions they would have had over the weeks of the programme.”

Joseph shared that the feedback from the schools has been very encouraging as they have been asking for a continuation and expansion of the programme which he noted is in keeping with Concacaf’s aim.

“When Concacaf started the programme, that was the idea that at the end of the initial phase, schools will

see the need to continue working with the programme, so we’ve gotten that kind of feedback. Also, we’re contemplating trying to include some other schools, the Concacaf programme is going to be extended beyond the ten schools that are here initially, and we can’t wait for that to get on board so more schools can participate.”

One of the overall objectives of the programme was to attract new players to the game of football and in this case, some 100 kids participated.

“And from a social aspect it’s more of trying to link football practices to some of the challenges that they may face at home, some of the social challenges, so I think it is a fantastic programme that was able to do that link so we have rounded kids growing up.”

Joseph noted that one of the tools used for the selection process was to identify players who were not involved in clubs and the game.

Each school received equipment to facilitate the training sessions which they would keep as they strive to keep the programme going.

“But from a football federation standpoint, we are also looking to expand this programme, provide more equipment, and provide more training so that the programme can continue.”

The participating Primary Schools from Regions 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 were Blankenburg, Friendship, Victoria, Lichfield, New Amsterdam, Aidan’s, Coomacka, Sophia, Agricola and Tucville.

According to Concacaf, the Next Play programme aims “to inspire the love for our game and provide children with access to more opportunities to play football across our 41 Member Associations. Through the sport, we are promoting values, leadership and healthy lifestyles. Our aim is to deliver an official Football and Education School Program to be implemented in the public school system by engaging in meaningful and sustainable ways with local communities and using football as a tool for education and positive social change.”

GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood also attended yesterday’s activity.