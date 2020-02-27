Driver in custody after Coverden hit-and-run

Two persons are now hospitalised nursing multiple injuries about their bodies following the reckless actions of a speeding minibus driver on the Coverden, East Bank Demerara Public road on Tuesday evening.

The victims were identified as Subrina King of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara and Jermaine Ramcharran of Albouystown, Georgetown.

The two persons were travelling on a motorcycle at the time of the accident.

According to the Regional Commander, Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, the driver was nabbed hours after.

But this would have not been possible without the assistance of a public citizen who captured the entire accident on a dash cam.

In the video seen by Kaieteur News, the duo was proceeding in the left lane on the public road at 8:08pm while the red minibus, bearing registration number BTT 2981, overtook the driver who captured the accident, and headed straight into their lane.

Seconds later, the bus was attempting to overtake again but instead, he barreled straight into the victims, sending their bodies flying off the motorcycle and onto the road.

The driver of the minibus, instead of stopping to render assistance, seemed to not even blink at the fact that he caused an accident, but continued his journey, speeding along the roadway.

The video showed King’s body rolling several times before coming to a stop. The rider was in a better position to get up and seek assistance from passing cars.

They were picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and later transferred to the Georgetown Hospital.