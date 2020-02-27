39 Community Health Workers complete six-month programme

With the aim of increasing knowledge in matters based on health, and functioning at optimum levels in health facilities in communities, the Ministry of Public Health yesterday accredited 39 Community Health Workers (CHWs) at the Regency Hotel in Georgetown.

The CHW 2019-2020 class commenced training on August 5, last, for a period of six months. The training was primarily based at the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Region Three.

The first five months of this training programme focused on theoretical training accompanied by practical sessions which included topics such as Communication, Introduction to Health, Environmental Health, Anatomy and Physiology, Maternal and Child Health, Clinical Procedures, Personal Hygiene, Basic Nutrition, Growth Monitoring, Common Illnesses, Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses, Healthcare Systems, Pharmacology, Vector Control and Health Promotion.

These graduates will join other CHWs who have been trained by the government to lend support to the country’s health sector.