Three-yr-old hospitalised after falling into trench

Feb 26, 2020

A three-year-old boy is now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he reportedly sustained injuries after slipping into a trench that is located at the back of his home.
The incident reportedly occurred at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
At the time of the incident, the child was reportedly left in the care of his grandmother.
The lad has been identified as Kayden Prince.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident, the lad was reportedly left by his grandmother who was looking over him while at the same time attending to laundry.
According to reports, the victim’s grandmother left the lad playing and went to hang the clothes on the line. However after returning, she realised that the lad was not there. She immediately went to the edge of the trench where she saw the lad floating on a piece of zinc that was in the trench.
Due to the incident, the victim sustained cuts and bruises to his back and legs; the palm of his left hand was also punctured by a nail after he held on to a piece of wood while desperately trying to stay afloat.
He is now in a stable condition and is responding to medical treatment.
The victim’s mother stated that her child is usually left in the care of his grandmother and this is the first time that anything went wrong.
The woman further stated that due to the incident, the trench will be blocked off since it now poses a threat to the family’s wellbeing.

