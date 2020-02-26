Tender Board Consultancy services procured for water sector governance

Latest update February 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened¬¬¬¬ four bids for two major governmental projects at its Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart streets.
One notable project included the ¬¬¬procurement of consultancy services for the strengthening of water sector governance.
In May 2018, the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) had approved a loan of US$1.3 million to assist in upgrading the water sector in Guyana.
The funds, provided to the Government of Guyana, will be used to provide consultancy services to develop a national water policy, as well as to provide designs and estimates for the construction of water treatment plants and the upgrade of related infrastructure.
In laying the groundwork for the construction of water treatment plants and the upgrade of existing infrastructure, under the Water Sector Enhancement Project, consultants will also conduct a study to determine the feasibility of using water from the Hope Canal for potable water purposes; prepare a national water policy, and develop recommendations for institutional strengthening.
This phase of the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.
Below are the companies and their bids.

 

The Ministry of Communities (MoC)
Consultancy services for strengthening water sector governance

 

Consultancy services for the preparation of detailed designs for water supply improvement works and feasibility studies of Hope Canal as sustain potable water source.

 

 

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
Docking of GDF’s 1022 Barracuda

 

 

Repairs to fibreglass vessels

