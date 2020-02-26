Silver and bronze medals for Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani at ACAC championships

Narayan Ramdhani (The Kings University) and Priyanna Ramdhani (Olds College) were both selected to represent the Province of Alberta at CCAA (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) national championships to be held at the University Of Toronto in Mississauga from March 3-8, 2020.

They were selected for making it to the Finals where Narayan won the Silver Medal in the Men Singles and Priyanna won Silver in Women Singles and Bronze in Women Doubles at the ACAC Individual and Round Robin Championships played off on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Edmonton Alberta Canada.

Last year Narayan got Bronze at Nationals in Men Singles.

The Results were:

Narayan Ramdhani-men singles (seeded no.2)

Quarter-Finals: Defeated Beau Stephenson of Olds: 21-5, 21-7

Round robin for the top four:

Defeated Tyson Tsen of Concordia: 21-9, 21-8

Defeated Troy Morgan of Olds: 21-5, 21-8

Lost to No. 1 seed Raymond Kim of NAIT: 21-10, 21-17

Priyanna Ramdhani-women singles (seeded no.2)

Quarter-Finals: defeated Kaitlyn Gee of NAIT: 21-4, 21-6

Round robin for the top four:

Defeated Kassidy Turcotte of Concordia: 21-6, 21-6

Defeated Kaylee Morris of Concordia: 21-12, 21-7

Lost to No.1 seed Takeisha Wang of Concordia: 21-10, 21-9

Priyanna Ramdhani & Layce Donaldson-Women Doubles

Quarter-Finals: defeated Krisha Mejica & Cecilla Wolski of Kings: 21-15, 16-21, 21-18

Round robin for the top four:

Defeated Kaitlyn Gee & Connie Juang of NAIT: 21-12, 21-18

Lost to Samantha Hsu & Ivy Ung of NAIT: 21-9, 21-7

Lost to Jasleen Kaur & Johnna Rymes of Concordia: 21-9, 21-6

The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) is extremely happy with their consistent performances.