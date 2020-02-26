Latest update February 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Silver and bronze medals for Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani at ACAC championships

Feb 26, 2020 Sports 0

Narayan Ramdhani (The Kings University) and Priyanna Ramdhani (Olds College) were both selected to represent the Province of Alberta at CCAA (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) national championships to be held at the University Of Toronto in Mississauga from March 3-8, 2020.

Narayan Ramdhani in action during the tournament.

They were selected for making it to the Finals where Narayan won the Silver Medal in the Men Singles and Priyanna won Silver in Women Singles and Bronze in Women Doubles at the ACAC Individual and Round Robin Championships played off on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Edmonton Alberta Canada.
Last year Narayan got Bronze at Nationals in Men Singles.
The Results were:
Narayan Ramdhani-men singles (seeded no.2)
Quarter-Finals: Defeated Beau Stephenson of Olds: 21-5, 21-7
Round robin for the top four:

Narayan Ramdhani and Priyanna Ramdhani display their medals.

Priyanna Ramdhani in action during the tournament.

Defeated Tyson Tsen of Concordia: 21-9, 21-8
Defeated Troy Morgan of Olds: 21-5, 21-8
Lost to No. 1 seed Raymond Kim of NAIT: 21-10, 21-17
Priyanna Ramdhani-women singles (seeded no.2)
Quarter-Finals: defeated Kaitlyn Gee of NAIT: 21-4, 21-6
Round robin for the top four:
Defeated Kassidy Turcotte of Concordia: 21-6, 21-6
Defeated Kaylee Morris of Concordia: 21-12, 21-7
Lost to No.1 seed Takeisha Wang of Concordia: 21-10, 21-9
Priyanna Ramdhani & Layce Donaldson-Women Doubles
Quarter-Finals: defeated Krisha Mejica & Cecilla Wolski of Kings: 21-15, 16-21, 21-18
Round robin for the top four:
Defeated Kaitlyn Gee & Connie Juang of NAIT: 21-12, 21-18
Lost to Samantha Hsu & Ivy Ung of NAIT: 21-9, 21-7
Lost to Jasleen Kaur & Johnna Rymes of Concordia: 21-9, 21-6
The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) is extremely happy with their consistent performances.

More in this category

Sports

Silver and bronze medals for Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani at ACAC championships

Silver and bronze medals for Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani at ACAC...

Feb 26, 2020

Narayan Ramdhani (The Kings University) and Priyanna Ramdhani (Olds College) were both selected to represent the Province of Alberta at CCAA (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) national...
Read More
Guyana Boxing Association again fighting the financial battle

Guyana Boxing Association again fighting the...

Feb 26, 2020

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Feb 26, 2020

RFA Champions League / North Rupununi Leg

RFA Champions League / North Rupununi Leg

Feb 26, 2020

Bel Air Rubis Service Station’s U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket

Bel Air Rubis Service Station’s U-17...

Feb 26, 2020

12 athletes and counting for CARIFTA 2020

12 athletes and counting for CARIFTA 2020

Feb 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019