RFA Champions League / North Rupununi Leg

Challengers and Paiwomak (male) notch solid wins; Surama, Challengers (female) draw

Challengers Football Club and Paiwomak Football Clubs recorded similar 4-0 wins in their respective male encounters when the North Rupununi leg of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) male and female Champions League kicked off on Saturday last at the Kwatamang Sports Ground.

The lone female clash resulted in a 1-1 draw between Challengers Football Club and Surama Football Club. Surama had taken the lead in the 39th minute through a Zela Allicock goal but that was eventually cancelled out six minutes to full time when Challengers responded via a Simone Pedro strike.

Surama were no match for Paiwomak in the male segment of the league, the latter, on account of a Von Harding brace romped to a 4-0 triumph. Clevon Jacobus and Garville Daniels were the two other players to ink their name on the score sheet.

The other male clash also ended with a similar score line in favour of Challengers FC over Wowetta FC.

Marcus Roberto hit in a brace in the 19th and 85th minutes, Nimrad Park (50th) and Jaibert Salty in the 64th minute also added to the victory effort.

Meanwhile, RFA President Ryan Farias and his Second VP, Norbert Williams were present for the kick off of the North Rupununi leg. Farias in opening remarks extended greetings on behalf of GFF President, Mr. Wayne Forde and his executive to all in the North district.

Farias further thanked the Village Council and the people for their warm welcome, assuring that football will definitely unite the community, because the love for the game is evident.

He also encouraged the clubs to continue the working relationship with the association to further develop the game and to grasp all opportunities extended by the GFF through the RFA.