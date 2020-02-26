Mental patient found hanging in Psychiatric hospital

The body of a resident at the National Psychiatric Hospital in Region Six was discovered on Monday hanging in the washroom at the facility.

Officials stated that the female patient was identified as 36-year-old Simone Broodhogan, a former teacher of Don Robin, Corentyne.

According to information received, the woman’s body was discovered by another patient at the facility around noon.

Director of Health, Jevaughn Stephens, explained to Kaieteur News that the woman was a resident at the hospital for more than 12 years.

From reports, the woman had asked the nurse in charge for some sanitary napkins while she was tending to other patients. But it was said that the woman was only dressed in her underwear and was sent to get properly dressed.

The woman left. Hours passed and another resident left to use to the washroom and the shocking discovery was made.

The woman’s limp body was discovered with a pink cloth wrapped around her neck. Her body was removed and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary to await an autopsy.

Kaieteur News was informed that Broodhogan was admitted to the institution since May 2008. She was a former teacher attached to the Bohemia Primary School on the Corentyne and the Trinity Street Primary School in New Amsterdam.