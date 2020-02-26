Guyana charging people fuh leffing de country

Some people does use Guyana like a strainer. Dem come in at one end and pass straight through. When people stand up at de airport, dem does see nuff people coming in. Wha dem don’t see is de people heading straight fuh de border and straight to Brazil.

Some of dem want pass through Guyana so fast dat dem don’t even tek de time to check wid de immigration people at de border when dem leaving. And dat causing problems. In fact, it costing dem same people more money dat dem coulda use to do something fuh demself.

De odda day nuff of dem end up in court fuh leffing de country without telling people dat dem going. Now, dem boys believe dat a country would be glad if all de illegal people just pick up demself and go away.

Donald Trump doing everything to get rid of de illegal people and he can’t. In fact, dem boys never hear anybody getting charge fuh leaving de US wid or without permission.

But Guyana different. De police at de border see some people leffing de country and decide to arrest dem. Dat ain’t de problem. Is when dem decide to use taxpayers money to bring dem same people to Georgetown fuh charge dem and pass dem through de court.

Dem boys believe dat it woulda be cheaper to just let de people go along dem way. If de Brazilians deport dem, dat is anodda story.

One man believe dat Guyana want to mek de news just like how Trump mek de news bout de Mexican border. He don’t charge nobody fuh leaving to cross over into Mexico. Is when dem traffic moving de odda way.

In any case, when Guyanese travel to Suriname backtrack and come back to Guyana without stamping dem passport people don’t even know. And don’t tell people dat de coronavirus is de cause because de virus can’t live in Guyana.

Dat is why nobody in Guyana got it. In fact, nobody in de Caribbean got it. De Man above know people punishing enough.

Talk half and lef de people to go when dem want.