Farmers to benefit from $110M Onverwagt farm to market road

The $110M rehabilitated farm to market road at Onverwagt , West Coast Berbice will now provide farmers in the area with hassle-free access to 40,000 acres of rice land and 10,000 heads of cattle.

The road was commissioned by Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, during a commissioning ceremony at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice.

The 2.1 km road is expected to result in lower production and transportation costs during the harvesting and land preparation periods for farmers.

Before the road was upgraded, during the rainy season, the road would become impassable making it difficult for farmers and residents living along the banks of the Abary River to travel.

Minister Holder stated that the construction of the road is more than just the development of agriculture in the region.

He noted, “Roads like these are extremely important to get the necessary equipment to farms and bring produce out during both wet and dry seasons. But also, to push development efforts in other areas like eco-tourism.”

He further explained, “We want to be able to drive along and see these lovely rice fields all the way from here to the conservancy. We want to be able to have at the conservancy itself eco-tourism possibilities, guest houses right by the Abary area where people can go and do fishing and spend weekends.”

The rehabilitation of the road was facilitated by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). The project was executed by Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor.

Frederick Flatts CEO of the, NDIA, said that the hope is to continue the road to the Berbice River.

Rice and cattle farmers explained that, “the road was very bad; you could not get access to your farm but right now, no problem about it.”