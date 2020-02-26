Contractor hospitalised after equipment damages GPL’s transmission line

A private contractor working within the vicinity of the L2 transmission line between the old Sophia Substation and the Golden Grove Substation yesterday, was injured after his equipment came into contract with the line, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) said yesterday.

“During this unfortunate incident, a contractor, Mr. Michael Ifill, sustained injuries and is presently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) receiving medical treatment.

“The management and staffers of GPL are extremely saddened by this unfortunate incident and wish Mr. Ifill a speedy recovery. “

As a result of the incident, the L2 Transmission Line tripped, causing an abrupt loss of power transfer from the Garden-of-Eden (GOE) power station to the Demerara/Berbice Interconnected System.

“During the time of the trip, the parallel 69kV Transmission line (L4) which also stretches between our Sophia and Golden Grove Substations was undergoing scheduled maintenance and therefore was unable to substitute for the abrupt loss of the L2 transmission line,” the power company said.

Restoration commenced at 12:50 hrs within Central Georgetown with the last area within Demerara being repowered at 14:30 hrs.

“Within the County of Berbice, a fault occurred on the transmission line linking Onverwagt and Canefield Substations which has delayed the restoration of power to some customers.”