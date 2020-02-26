Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Lady Jags beat Puerto Rico as they virtually seal round-of-16 spot

Another solid performance by Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ along with an own goal propelled them to an exciting 2-1 victory over Puerto Rico yesterday afternoon in very humid conditions at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez stadium in the Dominican Republic when the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship continued with Group D play.

Going into the match after recording their 5th successive win in this competition after winning Group A here, the ‘Lady Jags’ proved yet again that they belong with another heart-warming performance, their sixth consecutive triumph.

It was by no means an easy match as the #15 ranked Puerto Rico did their best to get the better of the #23 ranked Guyana but the Guyanese responded to the task play for play as the action ebbed and flowed at each end of the park.

Already taking care of business against the #12 ranked Nicaragua on Sunday night (3-1), the ‘Lady Jags’ played patiently putting in a few good offensive runs and shots on goal in the first half which was an even affair; both sides creating opportunities but it ended 0-0. Puerto Rico had made one substitution at the half hour mark.

Nine minutes into the second half, the ‘Lady Jags’, which continued to press forward would be rewarded with the opening goal.

Jenea Knight worked her way into the attacking third and crossed the ball via the aerial route, Puerto Rico’s goalkeeper, Cristina Roque went up to gather the ball but only succeeded in helping the ball into the back of the nets in the 54th minute to gift Guyana the lead.

Guyana continued to press thereafter even as the Puerto Ricans searched for the equalising goal; they made two more subs in the 65th and 67th minutes but still did not come up with the elusive goal.

Head Coach Ivan Joseph made his first sub in the 68th minute when Kiana Khedoo made way for Samantha Banfield. The second was made in the 80th minute, Tori DeNobrega replacing Shanice Alfred.

One minute later, Guyana were able to double the advantage. An enterprising run from center back Anaya Johnson reaped the intended rewards when she squared the ball into the area which eluded a few defenders and goalie Roque but found an unmarked Aubrey Narine who pounced on the loose ball to tuck it into the back of the nets in the 81st minute; Guyana 2 Puerto Rico 0.

Two minutes later, Narine left the pitch having played her part she was replaced by Shamya Daniels. Puerto Rico continued to press forward and were able to halve the deficit three minutes to game time, Gabrielle Cimino holding off Johnson to place the ball past the advancing Guyanese goalkeeper, Anessa O’Brien.

The Guyanese would play their final Group D match against Mexico tomorrow from 19:00hrs. The Mexicans played Nicaragua in last evening’s feature match.

Guyana’s starting X1: 1. Anessa O Brien, 2. Anaya Johnson, 3. Jessica Myers, 4. Brianne Desa, 5. Jade Vuyfhuis (Captain), 7. Nailah Rowe, 10. Kiana Khedoo, 8. Serena McDonald, 11. Jenea Knight, 9. Aubrey Narine, 13. Shanice Alfred.

Subs: 20. Raven Edwards-Doedall, 14. Hailey David, 18. Sydney Puddicombe, 6. Tiandi Smith, 12. Tori Denobrega, 15. Samantha Banfield, 19. Horicia Adams, 17. Makalya Rudder, 16. Shamya Daniels.