Coast Guard explosion… Injured soldiers’ conditions improving

The members of the Guyana Defence Forces’ Artillery Unit who were injured in last Saturday’s fiery explosion at the Coast Guard wharf have been recovering well.

So far, Staff Sergeant Otto Row and Cpl Isaiah Gordon have been released from the Burns Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital. The remaining ranks who were critically injured are said to be in stable conditions.

Cpl Andrew Gordon Cornette who suffered severe burns and trauma injuries is said to be out of danger and recuperating well.

This improvement in health brings some positive light to the situation after the team lost Cpl Seon Rose who succumbed to his injuries one day after the explosion.

Rose, 31, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara took the brunt of the blast and suffered severe burns to 90% of his body along with trauma injuries.

While receiving medical attention, Rose also suffered a heart attack.

The fiery explosion occurred at the Coast Guard Base wharf in Ruimveldt while the 21-member team was offloading fireworks from a pontoon on to a nearby truck.

The pyrotechnics were to be used for the 50th Republican Anniversary fireworks display that very evening.

But, according to information received, while the men were unloading the explosives, a spontaneous ignition occurred resulting in the massive explosion.

The ranks were forced to jump in the nearby Demerara River to escape the blaze as the explosion sent debris flying several meters in the air.

The ranks were said to have all trained to handle the explosives.

Meanwhile, Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West, has ordered that a complete Board of Inquiry (BOI) into the accident to ascertain what exactly caused the explosion.