Berbice porter dies after plunging into trench

A 22-year-old porter attached to A. Ally and Sons in New Amsterdam took his last swim on Sunday after he plunged into the “Six Bridge” trench located in Edinburgh but had to be hauled out unresponsive.

Jerome Andrews died the next day while hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to the eldest sister of the young man, Nikita Henry, her brother whom she was with just an hour before he ventured to the location with friends to take a swim, made a daring plunge into the water but never surfaced.

The incident reportedly took place late Sunday afternoon.

Henry told reporters that she got the message around 16:00 hrs on Sunday that her brother was fished out from the trench. She stated that his friends who were with him became frantic after they did not see him surface in the water and they began searching for his body.

Minutes later, one of the boys felt his foot beneath the water and the others swam over to assist in pulling him out. His body was fished out and placed on the dam and two of his friends tried resuscitating him by executing CPR.

That however was unsuccessful and he was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in an unconscious state.

Andrews was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed on Monday around 13:00 hrs.

A post mortem examination is expected to be done on Thursday to determine his cause of death.