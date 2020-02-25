Toddler drowns in hotel pool

Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

A family afternoon of fun ended tragically after a three-year-old girl drowned in a popular hotel pool.
Kaieteur News was informed that the incident occurred at around 4:00pm yesterday.
An eyewitness explained that the child’s parents were on the hotel terrace dining while she played close by.
Seconds later, persons were heard screaming as the child was seen floating in the pool, unresponsive.
“When the child came out of the pool, her hand was white white. So they started mouth to mouth resuscitation and that brought back a bit of air into the child, she made just two breaths and that was it.”
The child was rushed to a private city hospital but succumbed shortly after. Family members were seen outside, crying hysterically, after the sudden passing of the child.
They declined to speak to the media.
Meanwhile, the owner of the hotel explained to Kaieteur News that he is saddened by the incident and offered his condolences to the family.
The owner stated that the pool has one lifeguard who was present at the time.
“The parents were there and they were warned to keep the child away from the pool, but apparently there was a break in attention and the child slipped into the pool.”

  • FIREWORKS AND JUSTICE

    What is justice? The family of a racing cyclist hit and killed in a road accident is calling for justice. The father of... more

