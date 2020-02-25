Seaton, Noel, Persaud to represent Guyana at Carifta games

Following their outstanding performance at the recently concluded Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Mash Meet, Leon Seaton, Raekwon Noel and Aleka Persaud will represent Guyana at the upcoming Carifta games. Seaton and Persaud will compete in the 15-17 age group, while Noel will contest in the 13-14 category. Sean Baksh is the coach.

Seaton of Silver Shark Aquatic Swim Club stormed to victory in the boys 15-17 50m butterfly in a time of 28.54 seconds and the boys 15-17 100m freestyle in 57.54 seconds.

Raekwon Noel of Dorado Swim Speed Club captured the boys 13-14 1500m freestyle in 18:00.40; Stephen Ramkhelawan of Dorado SSC placed second in 19:32.72 and Vladimir Woodroffe also of Dorado placed third in 19:43.14. Noel fine form continued when he stormed to victory in the boys 13-14 200m backstroke in 2:27.63.

Jonathan Sookram won the boys 15-17 1500m freestyle in 25:06.70.

Shareefah Lewis of Sea Otters SC took the girls 9-10 200m IM in 3:08.78 while Jasmin Allen of Dorado SSC placed second in 3:39. 76 and Delia George of Dorado SSC was third in 4:00.37.

Aleka Persaud of Orca SSC grabbed gold in the girls 13-14 200m IM 2:45.41 while Monique Watson of Dorado SSC took the runner up spot in 2:56.84. Persaud was again in winners’ lane when she carted off the girls 13-14 50m breaststroke in 39.09 ahead of Monique Watson in 41.29 and Britany Quamina in 44.08. Persaud went on to win the girls 13-14 100m freestyle in 1:04.36.

Nikita Peters of Sea Otters SC grabbed the girls 15-17 200m IM in 3:11.35.

Jeron Sookram of Dolphin Swim SC won the boys 11-12 1500m in 23:30.14 while Ahkiel McKoy of Dorado SSC took the top podium spot in the boys 9-10 200m IM in 3:54.81.

The girls 11-12 200m IM was taken by Zara Crane of Dorado SSC in 3:04.00. Hashim Mohamed of Dolphin SSC won the boys 11-12 200m IM in 3:02.76, while Elliott Gonsalves of Dorado SSC triumphed in the boys 13-14 200m IM in 2:30.39 and Ethan Gonsalves of Dorado SSC captured the boys 13-14 200m IM in 2:35.28. Andrew Skeete of Dolphin SSC took the boys 15-17 200m IM in 2:50.28.

The boys 18 and over 200m IM was taken by Davis Williams of Dorado SSC in 2:56.80; Monique Watson took the top podium spot in the girls 13-14 200m backstroke in 2:53.09; Leah Torborg of Dorado SSC copped gold in the girls 200m backstroke in 3:43.09.

The boys 18 and over 200m backstroke was won by Fitzroy Thom of Torpedo SC. Heaven Belony of Dolphin SSC took the top podium spot in the girls 8 and under 50m breaststroke in 58.4; Ayden Jackson of Dolpin SSC won the boys 8 and under 50m breaststroke in 1:07.94; Shareefah Lewis was victorious in the girls 9-10 50m breaststroke in 45.09 while Michael Thompson of Dorado SSC won the boys 9-10 50m breaststroke in 54.98.

Zara Crane took the girls 11-12 50m breaststroke in 42.43.

The girls 15-17 50m breaststroke was won by Nikita Peters of Sea Otters SC in 47.03 while Safiya Foster of Dorado SC grabbed gold in the girls 18 and over 50m breaststroke in 44.72.

The boys 11-12 50m breaststroke was won by Darius Pereira of Silver Shark SC in 38.45.

Elliott Gonsalves took the top podium spot in the boys 13-14 50m breaststroke in 36.12; Stephen Ramkhelawan won boys 15-17 50m breaststroke in 36.44; Andrew Jordan grabbed gold in the boys 18 and over 50m breaststroke in 33.79. Noel won the boys 13-14 100m freestyle in 59.76 and Seaton took gold in the boys 15-17 100m freestyle in 57.54.

Noel was again victorious in the boys 13-14 200m butterfly in the 2:25.24 while Elliott Gonsalves took the runner up spot in 2:37.50 and Paul Mahaica Jr. of Dolphin SS placed third in 2:40.25.

Watson won the girls 13-14 400m freestyle in 5:39.81 while Crane took the girls 400m freesyyle in the11-12 division in 5:57.68. (Zaheer Mohamed)