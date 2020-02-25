RHTYSC Cricket Teams, Guyana Beverage Co. hosts successful Say Yes/ Say No Parade

Hundreds of students drawn from six schools along with the cricketers of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS on Republic Day participated in a massive Chubby Children Mash Parade along the Lower Corentyne Highway. The Mash Parade was organised by the ten cricket teams of the RHTYSC, MS with sponsorship from the Guyana Beverage Company under its Chubby Brand.

The main objectives of the parade were to celebrate Guyana’s 50th Anniversary as a republic, to develop social cohesion among residents, to provide clean entertainment for families and to promote the Say No/ Say Yes message.

The schools that participated in the parade were Cropper Primary, Belvedere Primary, Rose Hall Town Primary, Tain Primary, Rose Hall Town Nursery and Lower Corentyne Secondary School. The parade started at Hampshire Village and proceeded to the Area “H” Ground. They were led by music flowing from the Fyrish Steelband – (Panamas) and the True Heart Family Sound System.

The schools and ten cricket teams along the way disclosed dozens of placards advising youths to Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide, Alcohol, Tobacco, Pre-marital Sex and Yes to Education, Life, Sports, Culture and Religion. The schools also highlighted the start of oil production in Guyana and its potential for our development in the future. Thousands of residents came out to witness the parade and many of them were seen, recording the impressive parade on their cell phones.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at the closing ceremony hailed the parade as a resounding success that achieved its Objectives of spreading the Say No/Say Yes message to youths.

He hailed the support of the Guyana Beverage Company in sponsoring the event and predicted that the 2021 edition would be bigger, better. Busta Marketing Manager Raymond Govindhan stated that his company was delighted with the messages promoted during the parade and the RHTYSC, MS ability to organise events at the highest level. He urged the students and their parents to make sure that they have the perfect mixture of sports and education as both can have a positive difference in their lives.

After the two hours parade, the students and the large gathering were involved in a mini fun day with trampolines, bouncy castles, children games and witness a specially arranged 20/20 cricket match between the Berbice Female Cricket team and the RHTYSC Under-15 team. The under-15 team spearheaded by an unbeaten 52 from Guyana Under-15 player Matthew Pottaya defeated the females in the match.