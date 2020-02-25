Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Republic Day ends with deadly crash in E’bo – Motorcyclist is victim

Feb 25, 2020 News 0

On Republic Day, Essequibo experienced its third fatal motorcycle accident. The victim on this occasion is a 35-year-old father of one, and employee of Banks DIH, Essequibo.

Suresh Arjune and his motorcycle

Dead is Suresh Arjune, of 3 Adventure, Essequibo Coast. Reports are that the accident occurred sometime around 20:50 hrs. on Sunday, on the Adventure Public Road, in the vicinity of the old ferry stelling.
According to reports, Arjune was proceeding on the western side of the thoroughfare on motor cycle CJ 4350, while motor car PMM 2260, which was being driven by a 27-year-old man at the time, was proceeding on the eastern lane of the road.
The driver of the car said that as he negotiated a left bend, the motorcycle, which he claims was moving at a fast rate and without lights, collided with the left front of his vehicle.

The damaged bike

The car that was involved in the accident

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist fell onto the road and sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state, and was pronounced dead on arrival.
Arjune’s wife said that at the time of the accident, her husband was wearing a helmet, and the lights of his motorcycle were on.
The driver, who lives at Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, was tested and his alcohol level was found to be exceedingly above the prescribed limits. He was placed into custody and is assisting with investigations. The body of the dead motorcyclist is at the Onderneeming morgue, awaiting a post mortem examination.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Seaton, Noel, Persaud to represent Guyana at Carifta games

Seaton, Noel, Persaud to represent Guyana at Carifta games

Feb 25, 2020

Following their outstanding performance at the recently concluded Guyana Amateur Swimming Association Mash Meet, Leon Seaton, Raekwon Noel and Aleka Persaud will represent Guyana at the upcoming...
Read More
Milo Schools U-18 F/Ball tourney Friendship & Canje in winner’s row, Vergenoegen & Tucville draw 1-all

Milo Schools U-18 F/Ball tourney Friendship...

Feb 25, 2020

Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Cycle Race

Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Cycle Race

Feb 25, 2020

RHTYSC Cricket Teams, Guyana Beverage Co. hosts successful Say Yes/ Say No Parade

RHTYSC Cricket Teams, Guyana Beverage Co. hosts...

Feb 25, 2020

Ramdhani siblings get collegiate awards

Ramdhani siblings get collegiate awards

Feb 25, 2020

National women’s TT team to play in World Championship next month

National women’s TT team to play in World...

Feb 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • FIREWORKS AND JUSTICE

    What is justice? The family of a racing cyclist hit and killed in a road accident is calling for justice. The father of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019