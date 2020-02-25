Republic Day ends with deadly crash in E’bo – Motorcyclist is victim

Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
On Republic Day, Essequibo experienced its third fatal motorcycle accident. The victim on this occasion is a 35-year-old father of one, and employee of Banks DIH, Essequibo.
Dead is Suresh Arjune, of 3 Adventure, Essequibo Coast. Reports are that the accident occurred sometime around 20:50 hrs. on Sunday, on the Adventure Public Road, in the vicinity of the old ferry stelling.
According to reports, Arjune was proceeding on the western side of the thoroughfare on motor cycle CJ 4350, while motor car PMM 2260, which was being driven by a 27-year-old man at the time, was proceeding on the eastern lane of the road.
The driver of the car said that as he negotiated a left bend, the motorcycle, which he claims was moving at a fast rate and without lights, collided with the left front of his vehicle.
As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist fell onto the road and sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital in an unconscious state, and was pronounced dead on arrival.
Arjune’s wife said that at the time of the accident, her husband was wearing a helmet, and the lights of his motorcycle were on.
The driver, who lives at Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, was tested and his alcohol level was found to be exceedingly above the prescribed limits. He was placed into custody and is assisting with investigations. The body of the dead motorcyclist is at the Onderneeming morgue, awaiting a post mortem examination.
