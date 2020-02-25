Ramdhani siblings get collegiate awards

Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Narayan Ramdhani and Priyanna Ramdhani were awarded by the ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference). The awards were in recognition of
outstanding achievements in the field of college sport in Alberta Canada and for having been selected to the 2019/2020 All Conference Badminton Team.
The presentation was done in Edmonton Alberta, Canada on Saturday last at the Badminton Champions Banquet. This is the second time Narayan received this award as his first was last year.
It’s a great achievement for both Guyanese athletes who have been performing extremely well and maintained top three positions in the Playoffs at the ACAC Tournament 1, 2 & 3 played from September 2019 to date.
