National women’s TT team to play in World Championship next month

Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana national Women’s senior National Table Tennis team has been selected by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to participate in the 2020 World Teams Table Tennis Championships scheduled for the 22nd to 29th March 2020 in Buscan, South Korea.
President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe, in a release to the media noted that, “This is significant for the Guyana’s table Tennis brand because while male and female players have represented Guyana at the singles edition of the world table tennis championships in 2003, 2005 and 2013, Guyana has never had a representative national team male or female participating. This is a first for Guyana.”
Previously teams and individual players could have been nominated by their respective federations to play in the World team and individual championships.
However, the new format of the ITTF provisions requires that teams and individual participation has to be done through a continental qualification system/process which is based on results in international competition which makes the selection even more noteworthy given that there is a quota system and process which allows for the best and elite teams in the world.
This selection was made based on the results gained by the performance of the women’s team players namely, Trenace Lowe, Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Jody-Ann Blake and Priscilla Greaves.
The correspondence further noted that, “These championships would serve as a great preparation for the continental Olympic trials scheduled for April 14th to 19th in Argentina and other key international engagements.”
