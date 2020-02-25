Latest update February 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Milo Schools U-18 F/Ball tourney Friendship & Canje in winner’s row, Vergenoegen & Tucville draw 1-all

Feb 25, 2020

By Sean Devers

In scorching heat at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, the 2020 Milo Schools U-18 football tournament and organised by the Petra Organisation, continued yesterday with a triple header after a break on Sunday due the Mash float parade to celebrate Guyana 50th Republic anniversary.

Canje’s Tyrick Ogleton was on fire yesterday and outsprints two defenders before shooting straight to Kevin Marks in Goal.

Friendship Secondary’s Keeper Earl Wilson is airborne as he taps the ball over the Bar yesterday at MOE ground. (Sean Devers photos)

East Bank Demerara’s Friendship secondary, on the back of a brace from Kevon Scott (13 & 48) and a well-placed goal from Shane Harper, beat Carmel Secondary 3-1 with Tyrese Jones scoring the consolation goal in the 35th minute in the day’s opening game.
Canje Secondary then got the better of South Ruimveldt 4-1 with the skilful Tyrick Ogleton scoring twice, while Omar Glenn and Tyquan Hartman finding the back of the nets once before Godfrey Weeks netted South Ruimveldt Secondary’s lone goal.
In the final game of the Holiday Monday in front of another fair size crowd and late starts, one of the pre-tournament favourites, Vergenoegen Secondary from the West side and Tucville Secondary from greater Georgetown played to a 1-all draw.

South Ruimveldt’s talented striker Joshua Milo (left) is dribbled by Canje’s Tyrick Ogleton who scored a brace yesterday at the MOE ground as the Berbicians won 4-1.

Shane Harper (left) & Kevin Scott who scored a brace lead Friendship to a 3-1 win over Carmel.

Elson David scored with a left footer in the 4thminute as the West Demerara School went ahead before Simeon Benn scored the equaliser in the 59th minute.In the entertaining game of the day, the talented Ogleton out-ran the defenders from the right flank and with only Custodian Kevin Marks drilled in a right-footer from inside the box in the 3rd minute.
A couple on target shots from South Ruimveldt were well saved by Canje’s Goalkeeper Naquin Samuels as South pushed forward in the first half.
A powerful long range shot was tapped just over the bar before a powerful shot from inside the area, had Samuels working hard.
The teams battled for possession but the Berbicans demonstrated better ball control and Glen soon found the back of the net in the 25th minute.
Joshua Milo looked threating for South but lacked potent support and the live-wire Ogleton beat Marks all ends up from the penalty spot as he dived to his right in the 30th minute as the first 35-minute half ended with the Region six team enjoying a 3-nil advantage.
South raised their intensity a bit in the second half and looked the better side as the Canje players seemed to tire before Hartman scored his team’s fourth goal.
Samuels was finally beaten in 51th minute as South Ruimveldt’s lone goal came off the boot of Godfrey Weekes.
The action continues on Saturday with a triple header and Sunday with another three matches. Christiansburg Secondary are the defending Champions.

