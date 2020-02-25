Joaan Deo champion in Sterling Products Inaugural Golf tourney

Former Guyana Open Ladies champion Dr Joaan Deo with almost surgical precision removed Sterling Products’ inaugural golf tournament Champion’s trophy on Saturday last, as she cut her strokes with finesse to emerge clear ahead of all the competitors.

Joaan’s performance earned her the winner of her (10-18) Flight– the highly competitive ‘middle Flight’ – as well as winner of the entire tournament. She received the Tournament Champion’s trophy, while the golfers placing next in that flight received the 1st place prize for the Flight. (This format was instituted from the previous tournament to avoid the tournament winner also gaining a prize for winning their Flight.) Winners of the 10-18 Flight were Joaan Deo (62/15) – Champion; Hilbert Shields (66/16) – 1st; Rakesh Harry 67/14) – 2nd. Very good performances were offered by Ravindra Harry (69/13), Ayube Subhan (70/14), Patanjilee Persaud (71/14), Maxim Mangra (71/17), Rabindranath Persaud (72/17); Aasrodeen Shaw (73/12), Lekhnarine Shivraj (73/15), Ian Gouveia (74/14) and Paton George (76/16).

In the 19 – 36 Flight, Brian Hackett produced a great 69/22 to score the 1st place, while Anasha Ally delivered a commendable 72/32 to be 2nd. Eion Blue’s 74/28 and Eureka Giddings 76/27 showed that these players are continually improving their game.

In the 0-9 Flight, current Guyana Open Champion, Avinash Persaud, was 1st with a magnificent 70/2, gaining him the Best Gross (72) prize as well – he also won the Longest Drive prize. In 2nd place was Jetendra Dhanpat (73/9) who was playing after a long absence from the sport. Nearest the Pin was won by Rabindranath Persaud.

On hand from Sterling Products – of Public Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara, Guyana. Telephone +592-265-7403, Email [email protected], – was Sterling’s Merchandising & Promotions Supervisor, Dellon Lynch, who congratulated the winners for their victory as well as all the participants for enduring the warm sunshine that bathed the course that day. Indicating that Sterling was happy to be contributing to the development of golf in Guyana, he also reiterated Sterling’s CEO Mr Ramsey Ali’s commitment to continue partnering with the LGC, especially with its drive to involve children in the sport.

Sterling Products Limited the local producer of: Edible Fats – Golden Cream and Marigold Margarine, Sunny Vale Butter & Abbey Butter Spread, Umda Phalka Ghee and Baker’s Pride Shortening; Detergents – Mighty Foam Liquid and Powdered Laundry detergents and Dishwashing Liquid and All-purpose Cleaner; Ice-creams – Igloo Fruit & Inclusion, Igloo SLURRUP and Yo’Great Natural Yogurt; and Hydr8 Coconut Water, has been in business for over 60 years in Guyana and this month launched a new brand of ice-cream products– the Igloo Royal Ripple Premium Ice-creams.

Mr Ali had indicating that Sterling being a producer of premium products, noted that golf is a premium sport and so the association would benefit both agencies. (The Sterling Products involvement was initiated by LGC Member Ramesh Dookhoo and followed up by then President Aleem Hussain to fruitful action.) As part of its sponsorship, Sterling Products provided 6 hampers of the combination of their products, which were distributed to appropriate winners.