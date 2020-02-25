Guyana Masters’ hockey team win Canadian hockey tourney

The Golden Arrow head was flown high in North America on the 50th Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana after Guyana’s Masters over-40 hockey team maintained a perfect record to win the ‘Masters of our destiny’ indoor field hockey festival which was held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Playing at the University of Toronto, Guyana outlasted the United States of America (USA), Canada Red, Canada White and the England Lions in three exciting days of hockey which began on February 21 and concluded on the 23rd.

After playing unbeaten throughout the tournament, the Guyanese had no trouble getting past Canada Red in the final, while USA got past England Lions in the third place playoff.

The ‘Masters of our destiny’ over-40 tournament was held in Toronto for the first time this year. The tournament rules’ stipulates that all the players must be over-40 with the exception of one.

This year there was just one division, over-40 men’s but the organisers of the event has noted on their website that next year they will be looking to add a female over-40 division with Team USA already showing interest.

Head of the Guyana Hockey Board, Philip Fernandes, in an invited comment, shared with Kaieteur Sport that although he was unable to participate, he is happy that the side has represented Guyana well and it is even more special that they have won this tournament on a momentous occasion such as the 50th Republic Anniversary.

In other hockey news, Fernandes shared, the GHB currently has a national select squad of 26 men shortlisted in preparation for the Pan American Challenge hockey tournament which is scheduled for June 27th- July 5th in Lima, Peru. (CC)