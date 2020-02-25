Foster urges Berbice Under-17 players to up keep County’s rich tradition

“We have invested heavily in your preparation as we strongly believe that it is only way to success. As you leave Berbice to represent the Ancient County, please remember at all times that you are the current stakeholders to the rich legacy of legends like John Trim, Rohan Kanhai, Basil Butcher, Joe Solomon, Roy Fredericks and Alvin Kallicharran. Do not disappoint us and always, always strive for excellence in everything you do on and off the cricket field.”

Those were the words of Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster MS, as he addressed a special meeting for members of the Berbice Under17 team and their parents at the ST. Francis Community Developers Conference Hall.

The Berbice team under the leadership of Zeynul Ramsammy would be playing in the Guyana Cricket Board Under-17 Cricket Tournament from today against Essequibo, Demerara and the Guyana Under-15 select team. Foster at the meeting spoke of the importance of discipline in the Berbice Cricketing Culture and warned the players that no form of indiscipline would be tolerated.

The BCB President called on the attentive parents to place more emphasis on the personal development of their child and to turn up at venues to support them. He stated that while he strongly believes that education is the key to success, sports is also a crucial aspect of a child’s development as it teaches them about discipline, dedication and working in a collective environment. Foster pledged that as long as he remains head of the BCB, special emphasis would be placed on the development of youths, while every youth would be given equal opportunity to fulfill his/her potential.

Foster handed over Berbice caps to each of the players and also unveiled several incentives to the players including Man of the Match prizes for each match and a special gift for the Most Valuable Player of Berbice wins. Each of the players received a youth information booklet on Berbice Cricket.

The full Berbice team is –

1. Zeynul Ramsammy – (cpt)

2. Jonathan Rampersaud- (vice-cpt)

3. Leon Cecil

4. Naresh Veersammy

5. Mahendra Gopilall

6. Jeremy Sandia

7. Hemendra Gurdyal

8. Mahendra Ramcharitar

9. Satya France

10. Tomani Casear

11. Savishkar Sobhai

12. Christopher Deroop

13. Isiah Thorne

14. Pavendra Ganesh

Surendra Kissoonlall is the Manager and former national player Delbert Hicks is the coach.