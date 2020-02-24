What a way to start the decade!

Latest update February 24th, 2020 12:55 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
It was with utter surprise and a sense of joyful pride while scanning the list of this year’s National Awards the name PHYLLIS ERICA JACKSON popped out at me.
Phyllis and I have been colleagues and friends since the days of Radio Demerara. That friendship has transcended decades.
The nomination of this award is fitting, well deserving and properly accorded to someone who has given decades of hard work and brought a high degree of professionalism to something she was just simply born to do.
As a friend, I can ask for nothing more but to say how proud I am of her fine achievement and share and revel in her moment of glory.
A national award…what a way to start this Decade!
Shamshun Mohamed
