Ruimveldt fireworks explosion… Burnt soldier succumbs, President Granger sends condolences to family

Guyana Defence Force Corporal Seon Rose died early yesterday from severe burns he sustained during last Saturday’s fireworks explosion on a pontoon that was moored at the army’s Coast Guard base at Ruimveldt.

The 31-year-old from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, succumbed at around 01.30 hrs in the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Burns Care Unit. He had taken the full brunt of the blast, which reportedly resulted in him sustaining burns to 90 percent of his body.

He is survived by his wife, two children, mother and siblings.

President Granger yesterday expressed condolences to Corporal Rose’s wife, Mrs. Tamica Rose, other relatives and friends, and the entire GDF fraternity.

He also thanked GPHC staff for their tireless efforts to save Corporal Rose’s life and for their continued treatment of the other injured ranks.

Corporal Rose enlisted in the GDF on September 7, 2008 and joined the 21 Artillery Company on November 14, 2008.

He was described as a loving and devoted member of the GDF.

Still hospitalised are corporals Terrence Neils, Gordon Cornette, Isiah Gordon, Trevon Joseph, Victor Lowe, Atto Cort and Delroy Baird.

The ranks, all from the 21 Artillery Company, were offloading fireworks from a truck onto a pontoon at around 13:30 hrs on Saturday when the massive explosion occurred.

The ranks were said to have all trained to handle explosives.

The fireworks display that was scheduled for Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary was cancelled.

Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West has ordered that a complete Board of Inquiry (BOI) be conducted into the accident.