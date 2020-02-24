Preserving the strength of our Forestry Industry

DEAR EDITOR,

The Iwokrama Reduced Impact Logging (RIL) work being done is quite impressive compared to traditional logging. It should be noted that although the impact on biodiversity is minimised, there is still an opportunity for increasing the sustainability of high value species of timber. A 20% harvesting level of the total available with a focus on high value species of timber increases the harvesting rate of the greenheart and purpleheart species. Recently, concern has been expressed about the sustainable harvesting of greenheart wood. The UK had placed restrictions and then recently lifted those restrictions on their importation of greenheart in the recent past. The next step in achieving a more sustainable forestry industry would be the replanting of these species in harvested areas. Unfortunately, it has been discovered that a black fungus has been negatively impacting the regrowing process, up to 80% seedling destruction. Given the high level of importance of this segment of timber within our forestry industry, it is vitally important that a high priority be given to the replanting process. The purpleheart and greenheart species would be able to regenerate and maintain the upper or premium segment of the forestry industry which delivers the highest return on investment for investors. Funding for this important initiative could be achieved not only from increasing the selling price on these timber exports to the UK and other foreign markets, but also via increased taxation on imported wood. The Ministry of Natural Resources in conjunction with the Guyana Forestry Commission will also have to play a key role in enabling the research & development necessary to successfully achieve a strong regeneration process for this very important segment of our forestry industry.

Best regards,

Mr. Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana