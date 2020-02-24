Jermine and Family Mash Cup in Linden… Keon Hall’s late goal hands Bakewell Topp XX 1-0 win over Coomacka – Capture $600,000 and bragging rights

Topp XX forward Keon Hall banged home a stunning shot that rushed past the flailing hands of Coomacka’s goalkeeper Kellon ‘Clean-Sheet’ Major to break open a nil all deadlock game in the 90+4 minutes of play for a 1-0 victory and gave his team $600,000, the winners’ trophy and the Jermine and Family Linden Mash cup title which was played at the Mackenzie sports Club ground.

Playing in front of a crowd which favoured the Coomacka team out of the Mines area over the Mackenzie side Bakewell Topp XX, the eventual result would for a second successive time see Coomacka defeated, after Topp XX had captured the Upper Demerara Football Association’s Christmas championship by beating them on penalties 3-1 in that final also at the same venue on New Year’s Night.

The opening salvoes were sent by the Coomacka side and one such created caused the man in the Topp XX citadel, Gregory Hinds, to bring off a good save as another collided on to the cross bar.

Coomacka’s defence player, Michael Sheckia, as things heated up, was then called for a foul he committed on an opposing Topp XX player Tony ‘Spirit’ Adams and Sheckia apparently reacted, using abusive language which attracted the attention of the referee Sherwin Johnson who swiftly showed the offending player the red card and marching orders.

The incident occurred in the Coomacka half in the 25th minute of play where their support came from on the west end of the ground. This was greeted with an unkind response that would see debris thrown on to the playing area and disrupting the game for 15 minutes and the players substitute bench switched positions.

Topp XX could have made an effort to trouble the scores in the 30th minute when there were gasps after a corner resulted with ball running without any player in position.

Hinds in the Topp XX goal would then be called upon to thwart a shot by Coomacka’s Marley Davidson just before the first half came to a nil all end.

Soon after play restarted Coomacka’s goalkeeper Kellon Major was called into play to make a save and similarly, Major’s opposite number, Hinds, had to do likewise as both teams looked for the lead.

But Topp XX could have gained the advantage after Tony ‘Spirit’ Adams was fouled in the box in the 52nd minute. To the disappointment of his teammates Topp XX’s reliable spot kicker Travis Waterton sent the ball low and wide of its intended mark.

Shaquille Frank of Coomacka would force Hinds to make a couple saves also and the contest was truly on.

However, Topp XX played well to again have Major reach for shots towards the goal and in so doing the Coomacla goalkeeper appeared injured in the 62nd minute. Time was taken to get Major on to his feet and when it was over he decided to remain on the pitch.

Another lapse by Topp XX saw them failed to take advantage of an opportunity that came in the 72nd minute.

As time was closing in on regulation play, Coomacka were not to be outdone and they created a couple of chances before Topp XX’s Shawn ‘Dash’ Daniels would send a good shot that hit the hand of Major before banging on to the cross bar.

In added on time Topp XX would then gain the lone goal of the encounter as a buildup in the middle saw Ryan Noel passing a square ball to the on-coming right winger Keon Hall.

The in motion Daniels in one fluent motion wasted no time to bang home a drive leaving Major little or no chance to get his hands near, as it rushed past for a 1-0 score in favour of Topp 90+4th minute for the 1-0 advantage.

Soon after the game would be blown off as Topp XX enjoyed a second straight title run at the expense of Coomacka.

Earlier in the evening, Botafago did likewise to hammer Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection 6-1 to take third place.

Goals were recorded by Jamal Haynes in the 17th minute, his brother Shane Haynes in the 20th , Jashawn Moore in the 69th and a double by Antwoine Gill in the 66th and 71st minutes for Botafago. The lone goal for Winners Connection was off the boot of Akeem Caesar in the 49th minute.

The win was a repeat of the third place game between the two in the UDFA’s year-end championship which they also won 5-1.