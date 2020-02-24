Guyanese Umpire to make Regional debut in B’dos on Thursday – Ryan Banwarie to become 2nd youngest Regional FC Umpire

At the young age of 30, Guyanese Umpire Ryan Banwarie is set to become the second youngest West Indian First-Class Umpire after Bajan Leslie Reifer, when Barbados oppose the Windward Islands from Thursday at the historic Kennington Oval in Barbados.

This is another step in the ladder of his Umpiring career to joining Cecil Kippins, Badge Menzies, Eddie Nichols, Compton Vyphuis, Clyde Duncan and David Narine as Guyanese Umpires who stood in a Test Match.

Nigel Duguid could be the next Guyanese to stand in a Test match.

Banwarie first officiated in a Regional tournament when he stood in 2016 Regional Women’s in Guyana.

His progression has been a steady one; Officiating in the Regional U-15 in Barbados in 2017, the Regional U-17 in Trinidad and U-15 in Jamaica in 2018 and the 2019 Regional Women’s in Guyana before being selected for the U-19 in St Vincent the same year.

It is said that luck is when opportunity meet hard work, but Banwarie does not believe in luck.

“I was not too surprised at this appointment since I am a believer of being rewarded for hard work, dedication and team-work. It’s all possible because of my family, employer, the Guyana Umpires Council, fellow Umpires, CWI’s Umpiring Coach Peter Nero to name just a few who have contributed to my development,” informed Banwarie.

According to the very professional young man, the qualities of a good Umpire are being impartial, being a team player, being coachable and being dedicated. He added that he is a strong believer of integrity.

Although he played a few second division games for the Police Sports Club, he realised that while it would be difficult to make it ‘big as a Cricketer’ there were lots of other careers from cricket that a person could make a living from, one such was Umpiring.

“Yes I always wanted to be an umpire and Mr Eddie Nichols showed interest in me and asked if I was interested. I jumped at the opportunity and passed my first Exams in 2013,” said Banwarie.

When asked what is the biggest challenge being a Regional Umpire, Banwarie informed he has received so much support from everyone that there is very little to complain about.

“There are so many people who have helped, it’s hard to mention. I have the support of many outstanding Citizens of the Region, the grace and mercy of the heavenly father, family, friends and colleagues,” continued Banwarie.

The modern Umpire has to be physically fit and the soon to be First Class Umpire confirmed there is a fitness standard for Regional Umpires.

“Yes, there is a fitness standard to be maintained for Regional First Class Umpires, one that I am willing to continue working to achieve the highest possible standard.

Thanks to CWI for giving me the opportunity to officiate on the field in the CWI Championships and to all the others that continue to support my development as an Umpire and a citizen of Guyana,” said the unassuming young man.

Talking about the use of technology, Banwarie said Umpiring is more than making a decision or two.

“It is how well you manage the players and get their trust. At times your level of concentration may be put off by something else on the field and in cases like that technology could help you to have a successful game. But it’s important to believe in yourself and trust your gut feelings,” said Banwarie who departs for Barbados today. (Sean Devers)