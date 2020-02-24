GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

The Guyana Football Federation conducted a two-day Introductory Coaching training at Port Kaituma Community Centre, targeting 11 coaches and prospective coaches from the Matarkai sub-Region consisteing of five females and six males.

The session was held on February 17 and 18 and was conducted in collaboration with the Matarkai Sub-Region, Region 1, Department of Social Cohesion – Culture Youth and Sport – and the Port Kaituma Tourism Association.

Among the areas covered by GFF’s Coaches Education Officer Lyndon France and Youth

Development Officer Bryan Joseph were: introduction to coaching, principles of coaching, role of coach’s session planning and delivery of session and principles of the game.

The capacity building session is part of GFF’s Hinterland Development Strategy, which focuses on providing training in coaches’ education, administration and providing equipment to Hinterland Regions.

Following the training, participant Orlando Cupido said he has learned a lot and was especially thankful for the ‘session planning’ topic covered by the facilitators.

Prior to the start of the training, a small opening ceremony was held which saw remarks given by, among others, Ms. Celene Johnny, Chairperson of the Kaituma Tourism Association. She said this is the first partnership with the GFF and the initiative was conducted to “awaken sports tourism in Port Kaituma” as well as showcase/develop the skills of the youth. She added that her

Association will continue to work with other stakeholders to develop tourism in the region.

Giving remarks on behalf of the Region was Enoch Benjamin, Assistant Regional Executive

Officer, who said he saw the training as an opportunity for the youths of Region and urged the participants to maximize on the knowledge shared during the training: “I hope you use this opportunity to its maximum. See how much you can benefit from the two-day workshop…” He added that there are many talented youths in the region that will benefit from the training and he is confident that the participants will not only learn but also take the knowledge to their respective clubs and teams.”