Latest update February 24th, 2020 12:53 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

Feb 24, 2020 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation conducted a two-day Introductory Coaching training at Port Kaituma Community Centre, targeting 11 coaches and prospective coaches from the Matarkai sub-Region consisteing of five females and six males.
The session was held on February 17 and 18 and was conducted in collaboration with the Matarkai Sub-Region, Region 1, Department of Social Cohesion – Culture Youth and Sport – and the Port Kaituma Tourism Association.
Among the areas covered by GFF’s Coaches Education Officer Lyndon France and Youth
Development Officer Bryan Joseph were: introduction to coaching, principles of coaching, role of coach’s session planning and delivery of session and principles of the game.
The capacity building session is part of GFF’s Hinterland Development Strategy, which focuses on providing training in coaches’ education, administration and providing equipment to Hinterland Regions.
Following the training, participant Orlando Cupido said he has learned a lot and was especially thankful for the ‘session planning’ topic covered by the facilitators.
Prior to the start of the training, a small opening ceremony was held which saw remarks given by, among others, Ms. Celene Johnny, Chairperson of the Kaituma Tourism Association. She said this is the first partnership with the GFF and the initiative was conducted to “awaken sports tourism in Port Kaituma” as well as showcase/develop the skills of the youth. She added that her
Association will continue to work with other stakeholders to develop tourism in the region.
Giving remarks on behalf of the Region was Enoch Benjamin, Assistant Regional Executive
Officer, who said he saw the training as an opportunity for the youths of Region and urged the participants to maximize on the knowledge shared during the training: “I hope you use this opportunity to its maximum. See how much you can benefit from the two-day workshop…” He added that there are many talented youths in the region that will benefit from the training and he is confident that the participants will not only learn but also take the knowledge to their respective clubs and teams.”

More in this category

Sports

GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

Feb 24, 2020

The Guyana Football Federation conducted a two-day Introductory Coaching training at Port Kaituma Community Centre, targeting 11 coaches and prospective coaches from the Matarkai sub-Region...
Read More
Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf U20 Championships

Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf...

Feb 23, 2020

Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at recent Boxing Extravaganza

Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at...

Feb 23, 2020

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation for 3rd consecutive year

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana...

Feb 23, 2020

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty 2-0 win over ultra defensive USVI

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty...

Feb 23, 2020

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final Algoo, Khan help Berbice dethrone Demerara at Bourda

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final...

Feb 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Backpedaling on local content

    The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019