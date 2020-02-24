GECOM declines Exxon request to have offshore workers vote by proxy

Latest update February 24th, 2020 12:53 AM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has declined a request by ExxonMobil to have offshore Guyanese workers vote by proxy. This was communicated to this publication by GECOM officials.

GECOM public relations officer, Yolanda Ward and Commissioner Sase Gunraj on Saturday confirmed reports to Kaieteur News that engagements between GECOM and ExxonMobil indicated that the company preferred Guyanese offshore workers to vote by proxy, so as to ensure its operations would not be hampered by Election day proceedings.
The company is currently producing oil in the Liza field of the Stabroek Block.
The GECOM officials both pointed to legal provisions for proxy voting. The law provides for several categories of persons to vote by proxy.
An infomercial produced by GECOM indicates that those eligible for proxy voting are those who would be engaged in the running of a vessel for the Transport and Harbours Department on Election Day, or persons who are visually impaired or otherwise living with a physical disability.
It was communicated to the company in its engagements with GECOM that offshore workers would not be eligible for proxy voting.
Efforts were made to determine what alternative provisions are being made to allow Guyanese working offshore to vote on Election Day. Kaieteur News relayed questions to Exxon’s government and public affairs advisor, Janelle Persaud on Saturday by way of telephone call. Persaud subsequently requested the communication be made by way of email. Persaud did not respond to that email correspondence. Kaieteur News also attempted to contact her by telephone yesterday, but received no answer.

Kaieteur News also made an unsuccessful attempt to speak with Commissioner Vincent Alexander.

 

