Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship…. Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ thump Nicaragua to earn 5th successive win

What would have been dubbed Super Sunday by the Guyana Football Federation, given the fact that this nation for the first time would have been playing against another nation’s male and female national teams, got off to a solid start.

Last evening at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez stadium in the Dominican Republic, the young ‘Lady Jags’ recorded a solid 3-1 win following up their winning ways from here in Guyana when they comprehensively won the Group A last July.

Guyana has proven that it deserved one of the two slots that were awarded to Concacaf after it won the rights to host the FIFA Women’s Under 20 World Cup 2020, the other slot taken by Group B Qualifying winners, St. Kitts and Nevis.

After settling down and sizing up their opponents, the ‘Lady Jags’ opened the scoring on account of Aubrey Narine 19th minute goal as they took control of proceedings. The score remained unchanged up to the half way mark.

Four minutes into the second half, Guyana doubled the advantage when Jade Vuyfhuis rocked the back of the nets on Mashramani day here in Guyana, which also coincides with the nation’s 50th Republic Anniversary. Vuyfhuis scored in the 49th minute from a well-executed free kick.

As the ‘Lady Jags’ continued to control proceedings, their appetite for more goals continued and they were so rewarded when Serena McDonald found shooting range and scored in the 63rd minute to make it 3-0 in favour of Guyana.

However, Nicaragua were able to pull one back one minute later through a Jacklyn Gilday 64th strike but that was all they would have gotten on the night as the Guyanese lasses kept it tight in their final third thereafter led by Captain, Brianne Desa in defence.

While Nicaragua added fresh legs in the 57th and 64th minute, Guyana made its first substitution in the 70th minute when Kiana Khedoo made way for Tori DeNobrega. Two minutes later, the second sub was made, scorer of the opening goal, Aubrey Narine being replaced by Tiandi Smith.

The third and final sub was made in the 81st minute, scorer of the third goal, Serena Mc Donald exited the match, Samantha Banfield replacing her. By then the deal was sealed and Guyana went on to post a historic win.

GFF President Wayne Forde offered this comment on the triumph when contacted last night.

“I wish to congratulate the players and the Coaching staff on the victory. This is a challenging group but I am confident that the team will rise above each test and make all of Guyana proud.”

The ‘Lady Jags’ will next play Puerto Rico tomorrow from 16:00hrs at the same venue. Puerto Rico lost 1-2 to Mexico yesterday.

Last evening the Under-20 boys were locked in battle against Nicaragua in the Concacaf Boys U20 qualifying competition in Nicaragua. The winner of the match would have topped the Group and moves on.

The ‘Lady Jags’ defeated Suriname 3-1, Saint Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda and Bermuda by respective 2-0 margins to win Group A Qualifying at the Leonora Track and Field Facility here last July.

Guyana sits at the top of the group above Mexico on goal difference with both on 3 points each.

Starting X1: 1. Anessa O Brien, 11. Jenea Knight, 4. Brianne Desa Captain, 10. Kiana Khedoo, 2. Anaya Johnson, 3. Jessica Myers, 7. Nailah Rowe, 8. Serena McDonald, 5. Jade Vuyfhuis, 9. Aubrey Narine, 13. Shanice Alfred.

Subs: 6. Tiandi Smith, 12. Tori De Nobrega, 15. Samantha Banfield, 19. Horicia Adams, 16. Shamya Daniels.